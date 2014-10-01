KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia Oct 1 Oman's Bank Sohar
, which is in the process of merging with larger rival
Bank Dhofar, said on Wednesday that Chief Executive
Mohamed Abdulaziz Kalmoor had resigned for personal reasons.
Rashad Ali al-Musafir, the bank's chief financial officer,
would replace Kalmoor as acting CEO for an interim period, the
bank said in a bourse filing.
Bank Sohar is considering a merger with Bank Dhofar that
would create the sultanate's second-largest lender by assets. In
June, Bank Dhofar proposed a preliminary share swap ratio after
first approaching Bank Sohar about a tie-up in July 2013.
Bank Dhofar has also changed CEO during the time that a
merger has been considered, with Anthony Maloney resigning for
personal reasons in September 2013.
