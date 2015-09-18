Sept 18 Bank of America Corp has
appointed Deutsche Bank AG's John Utendahl to
be executive vice chairman of global corporate and investment
banking, according to a Bank of America memo seen by Reuters.
Utendahl will join Bank of America in October and will be
based in New York. Previously a vice chairman of investment
banking at Deutsche Bank, Utendahl will report to Christian
Meissner, head of Bank of America's global corporate and
investment banking.
"John will be responsible for deepening key client
relationships globally, driving growth and advisory services
across various industries, and increasing collaboration across
the firm to best serve our clients," Meissner wrote in the memo.
Earlier in his career, Utendahl was chairman and chief
executive officer of the Utendahl Financial Organization, one of
the largest minority-owned financial services companies in the
United States. He started his career as a trader at Salomon
Brothers.
Bank of America has hired other top executives from rivals
in recent months. In June it brought in Brad Hutchinson from
Barclays Plc to co-head its energy investment banking
business, according to an earlier memo seen by Reuters.
(Reporting by Carl O'Donnell in New York; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe)