LONDON, May 18 (IFR) - The spate of people moves in the European FIG DCM space is continuing apace with further departures and appointments at a number of banks.

Frederic Louvard, a managing director in debt capital markets at Nomura, has left the bank. He previously headed the bank's France/Benelux financial institutions debt capital market business.

Louvard is thought to be joining Credit Agricole.

Meanwhile, Charles Tessier has left Barclays, where he was a director focusing on French financial institutions origination. He had been at the bank since 2004.

At Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Nicole Kugelmass, who was a vice-president in DCM looking after the US bank's Iberian FIG coverage, has left the firm. Her responsibilities have been absorbed by the rest of the DCM team. According to her LinkedIn profile, Kugelmass joined BofA Merrill Lynch in 2005 as an intern. (Reporting by Alice Gledhill, Helene Durand, editing by Julian Baker, Philip Wright)