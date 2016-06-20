LONDON, June 20 (IFR) - Marco Baldini has been appointed
head of European bond syndicate at Barclays, according to an
internal memo seen by IFR, as the bank continues a reshuffle of
its fixed income primary market franchise.
He reports to Jonathan Brown, co-head of global
investment-grade syndicate.
Baldini runs the European corporates and rates syndicate,
the financials institutions group has now been added to his
responsibilities.
Baldini's appointment is part of a broader syndicate
reshuffle at the bank. John Wright will now run the FIG
syndicate and report to Baldini. He takes over from Mark Geller
who became deputy head of financial institutions debt capital
markets for Europe, Middle East and Africa on June 1.
Yasset Chahboun will move from the medium-term notes
syndicate desk to work with Wright on FIG. Caroline Harmstone
will replace Chahboun in the MTN team, joining in July from the
banking real estate team.
Barclays has also made changes in the Asia-Pacific region,
according to the memo. Kentaro Kiso has moved out of the
syndicate function in Japan and is now president, Barclays
Securities Japan, reporting to Mark Dearlove, chief executive of
Barclays Securities Japan.
From July, Ryohei Morita will run Barclays' Japan syndicate
and Ken Wei Wong will run non-Japan Asia-Pacific syndicate,
reporting to Brown.
(Reporting by Helene Durand; editing by Alex Chambers, Ian
Edmondson)