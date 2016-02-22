LONDON, Feb 22 (IFR) - Barclays is folding its debt syndicate function into its banking department, a move that will see current head of global fixed income syndicate, Mark Bamford, leave the bank after 10 years, according to an internal memo seen by IFR.

The new structure will see syndicate organised into two closely aligned global teams: investment-grade and non-investment-grade.

Jonathan Brown and Justin D'Ercole become global co-heads of investment-grade syndicate, expanding their current roles as heads of fixed income syndicate, for EMEA and the Americas, respectively.

Brian Wiele continues in his role as global head of securitised products syndicate, and Kentaro Kiso as head of fixed income syndicate, Asia Pacific, with both reporting jointly to Brown and D'Ercole under the new structure.

Peter Toal remains global head of non-investment-grade syndicate.

Brown, D'Ercole and Toal will report jointly to John Langley, head of global finance and risk solutions, and Tim Hartzell, global co-head of client capital management, ensuring greater alignment of the origination and risk management functions, according to the memo.

Barclays said that the change in structure will "develop the client franchise and improve our financial returns", and it comes just a week after the bank's newly-appointed global co-heads of debt capital markets and risk solutions - Travis Barnes, Mark Lewellen and Jill Schwartz - restructured the bank's regional business, adding responsibilities to various team members. (Reporting by Philip Wright)