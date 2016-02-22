LONDON, Feb 22 (IFR) - Barclays is folding its debt
syndicate function into its banking department, a move that will
see current head of global fixed income syndicate, Mark Bamford,
leave the bank after 10 years, according to an internal memo
seen by IFR.
The new structure will see syndicate organised into two
closely aligned global teams: investment-grade and
non-investment-grade.
Jonathan Brown and Justin D'Ercole become global co-heads of
investment-grade syndicate, expanding their current roles as
heads of fixed income syndicate, for EMEA and the Americas,
respectively.
Brian Wiele continues in his role as global head of
securitised products syndicate, and Kentaro Kiso as head of
fixed income syndicate, Asia Pacific, with both reporting
jointly to Brown and D'Ercole under the new structure.
Peter Toal remains global head of non-investment-grade
syndicate.
Brown, D'Ercole and Toal will report jointly to John
Langley, head of global finance and risk solutions, and Tim
Hartzell, global co-head of client capital management, ensuring
greater alignment of the origination and risk management
functions, according to the memo.
Barclays said that the change in structure will "develop the
client franchise and improve our financial returns", and it
comes just a week after the bank's newly-appointed global
co-heads of debt capital markets and risk solutions - Travis
Barnes, Mark Lewellen and Jill Schwartz - restructured the
bank's regional business, adding responsibilities to various
team members.
(Reporting by Philip Wright)