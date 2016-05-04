BRIEF-CNO Financial Group appoints Gary Bhojwani as CEO
* Ed Bonach to retire as CEO of CNO Financial group; Gary Bhojwani named CEO successor and to CNO board of directors
LONDON, May 4 (IFR) - Martin Rejna has left Barclays, according to sources, where he was a managing director in the banking business.
He was most recently covering Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and North Africa, according to his LinkedIn profile and a source familiar with the matter.
Rejna joined Barclays as an associate director in 2006.
He moved to Barclays from ING, where he worked between 1997 and 2006.
Rejna could not be contacted for comment. (Reporting by Sudip Roy and Michael Turner; editing by Alex Chambers)
* JPMorgan Chase & Co says declared a quarterly dividend of 50 cents per share on the outstanding shares of the common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: