BRIEF-National Bank Of Kuwait Egypt unit signs $300 mln loan agreement with SUMED
* Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Aug 3 (IFR) - European bond syndicate manager Ralph Caluori is leaving Barclays, according to sources.
Caluori worked on the SSA and covered bond desks.
He resigned from the post, according to a source.
Caluori joined Barclays as a Swiss franc syndicate manager from UBS in August 2011, according to his LinkedIn profile.
He moved to the UK bank's SSA and covered bond coverage in March 2014.
A Barclays spokesperson declined to comment on the record. Caluori did not respond to a request for comment.
(Reporting by Michael Turner; editing by Julian Baker)
* Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Signs contracting agreement worth 112.5 million riyals with ICT for second phase of Madinat Al Mawater project