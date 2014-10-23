(Adds detail on clients' needs, updates Davey quotes)
By Aimee Donnellan
LONDON, Oct 23 (IFR) - Barclays is revamping its financial
institutions group business for the second time in under two
years, appointing Ben Davey as the sole head of financial
institutions Europe, Middle East and Africa following the
departure of Allen Appen earlier this month.
Davey had previously been co-head of FIG EMEA with Richard
Boath, but under the new structure, Boath has been made chairman
of FIG in the region and will be responsible for interactions
with senior clients.
Davey said that FIG clients continue to face a rapidly
changing regulatory environment in the short and medium term,
such as the outcome of the AQR, stress tests and ongoing
consultation around the leverage ratio across Europe.
He also pointed to market themes such as low rates in UK and
Europe, and deleveraging off bank balance sheets and into the
shadow banking sector.
"We see a huge opportunity in the next 12 to 18 months to
focus on balance sheet advisory and capital. Having this core,
broad team will further strengthen our ability to deliver that
content for our clients," said Davey.
In February 2013 Barclays combined FIG financing, advisory
and liability management - and removed FIG debt capital markets
from its equity sibling.
Under the latest structure, Appen's former responsibilities
as head of EMEA FIG capital markets have been split into two
roles, which will result in two promotions.
Peter Mason will step up to become head of FIG DCM for the
EMEA region, while Peter Jurdjevic will now lead financing
solutions for the bank, covering capital, balance sheet advisory
and liability management for all FIG, corporate and public
sector businesses. He will also oversee securitisation and
asset-backed securitisation.
And lastly, Daniel Fairclough has been appointed head of UK
banking coverage.
(Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; editing by Alex Chambers)