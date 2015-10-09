LONDON, Oct 9 (IFR) - Barclays has named Ben Davey as chief strategy officer for the investment bank, reporting to chief executive of the division Tom King. He will also join the investment bank's executive committee.

The appointment formalises Davey in the position after a few months working in that capacity. Previously, he was head of the financial institutions group for banking in the EMEA region.

He joined Barclays in 2010. Prior to that, he was an advisory and M&A banker at Rothschild, and before that practiced for six years as a Chancery Barrister, specialising in banking, trust, company, and insolvency law. (Reporting by Gareth Gore)