LONDON, July 9 Barclays is moving one of its top prime brokerage executives, Nathan Davison, from Hong Kong to London to take on an expanded role at the British bank, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Davison, who heads prime brokerage sales in Asia, the unit that provides services such as clearing trades and lending money to hedge funds, will expand his role to also cover Europe, the sources said. He starts in London in August.

A spokeswoman for Barclays declined comment.

Davison will report to Makram Fares, the co-head of equity distribution in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, John Chang, head of equity distribution in Asia Pacific, and Thomas Luglio, the bank's global head of prime services, the sources said. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; editing by Simon Jessop)