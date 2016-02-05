Feb 5 Sara Dawes Price, an investment banker
focused on private placements, has left Barclays Plc to
join former Morgan Stanley banker Paul Taubman's PJT
Partners Inc, according to people familiar with the
matter.
Price will start her new role in March, the people said,
asking not to be named because the hire had not yet been
announced.
Barclays and PJT declined to comment.
At PJT, Dawes Price will continue to focus on private
placements, a form of fundraising in which a company raises
equity or debt capital by issuing shares or bonds to relatively
few investors through private sales, rather than through a
public offering.
Dawes Price joined Lehman Brothers, which was later acquired
by Barclays, as a vice president in 2007, according to her
LinkedIn page. Earlier in her career, she worked at Goldman
Sachs Group Inc and JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Taubman, a Morgan Stanley veteran who founded PJT,
agreed in 2014 to merge his investment banking advisory firm
with the advisory businesses of private equity firm Blackstone
Group LP. He then took the combined entity public in
October.
PJT competes with publicly listed peers Moelis & Co,
Evercore Partners and Greenhill & Co, as well as
big investment banks.
(Reporting by Liana B. Baker in New York; Editing by Frances
Kerry)