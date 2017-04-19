BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, April 19 (IFR) - Andy Jones, Barclays' former chief executive in Asia-Pacific, is retiring from the bank.
Jones was APAC chief operating officer and then Singapore-based CEO from 2014 until January, when the bank appointed Jaideep Khanna and Reid Marsh as co-heads for the region. At the time Jones was expected to return to London with Barclays.
Jones has decided to retire after almost 20 years at the bank, according to a memo to staff on Wednesday from Tim Throsby, head of Barclays International.
Barclays last year closed its cash equities business in Asia and shut operations in a number of countries in the region as it focused its investment bank on Britain and the US. (Reporting by Steve Slater)
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.