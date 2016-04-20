(Recast lead, adds Daniel Fairclough new job)
By Helene Durand
LONDON, April 20 (IFR) - Barclays has rejigged its financial
institutions business, appointing a new deputy head while
another banker has moved to the treasury side.
The UK lender has appointed Mark Geller as deputy head of
financial institutions debt capital markets for Europe, Middle
East and Africa, according to an internal memo seen by IFR.
In what is described in the memo as a broader role, he will
help further develop Barclays's franchise and be a senior
adviser to the bank's FIG EMEA clients as well as to those in
North America and APAC.
Geller, who currently heads the EMEA financials syndicate,
will take on the new role effective June 1. He will report to
Pete Mason, co-head of FIG Banking EMEA and head of FIG DCM
EMEA.
John Wright - who has been working alongside Geller on the
financials desk since Miray Muminoglu's move to Barclays
treasury in March 2015 - will assume more responsibilities over
time and eventually take on Geller's syndicate duties.
The appointment is part of the bank's plans to make
origination and execution work more smoothly together across
products and geographies.
Daniel Fairclough, a managing director in the UK financial
institutions group, will move to treasury, becoming treasurer of
Barclays Corporate & International.
He will take management responsibility for the group's
capital markets execution team and report to Dan Hodge, Barclays
group treasurer, with accountability to Mark Merson, CFO of
Barclays Corporate & International.
Fairclough has been at Barclays since 2001.
(Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Julian Baker)