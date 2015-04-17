April 17 George Patterson, a managing director at Barclays Plc who was co-head of software, has left the bank, sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Patterson joined the bank when Lehman Brothers was acquired in 2008. His most recent title was co-Head of Global Software, Systems & Solutions Investment Banking, according to his LinkedIn page. It wasn't yet clear what Patterson would do next.

Patterson had spent about five years in London as a technology investment banker for Barclays until 2013 when he moved to New York.

The sources did not want to speak on the record because the matter is not yet public.

A Barclays spokesman declined to comment. Patterson did not respond to a request for comment.

The tech, media and telecom group at Barclays has been hiring in recent months. In March it said it had brought on former Blackstone Group LP advisory banker Peter Cohen as its global head of media banking. .

