LONDON, June 21 (IFR) - Stephen Smith will join Barclays as a director in the high-yield syndicate team based in London, according to the bank.

Smith is moving from HSBC, where he was part of the EMEA debt syndicate team since 2012. He left the bank last week.

He joined HSBC in 2009 as part of the leveraged and acquisition finance team prior to his role in debt syndicate.

Smith will take up his new position in late Q3. (Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli, editing by Julian Baker)