BRIEF-Credit Agricole Egypt Q1 consol profit rises
* Q1 consol net profit after tax EGP 467.1 million versus EGP 316 million year ago
FRANKFURT, July 20 Barclays has appointed Alexander Doll to be chief executive of its German business, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.
Doll, who has served as co-CEO of Barclays in Germany alongside Ralf Herfurth since 2013, will also act as head of banking for Germany, Austria and Switzerland, the memo said.
Herfurth has been named Barclays' chairman in Germany as well as chairman of banking for Germany, Austria and Switzerland. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Pravin Char)
* Q1 consol net profit after tax EGP 467.1 million versus EGP 316 million year ago
BEIJING, May 7 Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli has stressed the need for "steady" planning in an ambitious new economic zone the government has touted as a driver of growth in northern China, state news agency Xinhua said on Sunday.