LONDON, March 7 Barclays has hired a team of bankers from boutique firm CMC Capital, including founding partner Carlo Calabria, to beef up its investment banking team in Europe, the British lender said on Monday.

Calabria joins as chairman for mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) alongside eight of his team from CMC Capital, based in both London and Milan.

"We are delighted that Carlo has joined Barclays, his senior client experience and proven track record will further help to drive the momentum of our EMEA Banking business," Crispin Osborne, co-head of banking EMEA at Barclays said.

Carlo was formerly Bank of America Corp Merrill Lynch's top merger banker in Europe, before leaving the Wall Street bank in 2012 to set up CMC Capital.

Among the CMC bankers joining Calabria at Barclays will be Enrico Chiapparoli, who will lead the bank's automotive coverage in EMEA, and Stefano Soldi, who will join the power and utilities team.