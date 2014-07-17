July 17 Research and brokerage firm International Strategy & Investment Group LLC (ISI Group) has hired Barclays Plc's leading oil services and drilling analyst James West, the Wall Street Journal reported.

West, who will join ISI in September, has already left Barclays, according to the report. (on.wsj.com/UdPF4o)

ISI Group President Vinayak Singh confirmed the appointment to the Journal.

Barclays was not immediately available for comment.

(Editing by Cynthia Osterman)