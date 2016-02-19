LONDON Feb 19 Barclays said on Friday
the head of its investment bank Tom King would retire on March
4, confirming media reports earlier this month.
The British lender is shrinking its investment banking
business as new chief executive Jes Staley tries to improve
profitability in the business by slashing costs.
Barclays in January said in memos to staff and clients it
would close its cash equities business in Asia and shutter
investment banking operations in a number of countries
worldwide, in cuts that sources said at the time could lead to
over 1,000 job losses.
King had threatened to quit last summer during a row with
the then CEO Antony Jenkins over the future of the division,
people familiar with the matter told Reuters at the time.
"After nearly 25 years in my career, and having now seen the
investment bank through a period of extraordinary change and on
to a solid footing for the future, I feel the moment is right
for me to pass the baton," King said in the memo released by
Barclays on Friday.
