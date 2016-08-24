LONDON, Aug 24 (IFR) - John Langley, Barclays' head of
global finance and risk solutions (GFRS), is retiring from the
industry to pursue other opportunities, according to an internal
memo seen by IFR.
Langley joined Barclays in 2006 to lead the risk solutions
group in EMEA, and went on to assume global responsibility for
the group in 2011.
He extended his role in 2012 to take on joint responsibility
for the global finance businesses (ECM, DCM, loans and leveraged
finance) with Joe McGrath, before assuming his current job in
April 2014. He has been in the industry for 26 years.
Langley has agreed to remain at the bank until the end of
the year to help with the transition of his leadership
responsibilities and to assist on several strategic projects
over the coming months.
He will in the meantime continue to lead the GFRS and
syndicate businesses in Europe and the Middle East and
Asia-Pacific (EMEAPAC), and will work with McGrath to coordinate
the business globally.
The bank last month announced management changes within
Barclays Corporate & International, whereby each division is run
as two regional units - Americas and EMEAPAC.
Joe McGrath was last month named head of BC&I Americas and
CEO of the Intermediate Holding Company (IHC). In addition, he
was appointed to the newly created roles of global head of
capital markets and head of capital markets Americas. (Capital
markets comprises GFRS, syndicate and lending.) John Mahon was
named head of the corporate and investment banking division,
EMEAPAC.
(Reporting by Philip Wright, Editing by Helene Durand)