LONDON, June 16 (IFR) - Mark Lewellen is to become sole head
of debt capital markets (DCM) and the risk solutions group
(RSG), EMEA, at Barclays at the end of June.
He is currently co-head with Chris Rees, who is moving back
to Scandinavia for family reasons. The pair will work with the
leadership team over the next few weeks to facilitate the
handover.
Rees has been an investment banker for almost 20 years, the
last eight at Barclays. He initially led corporate risk advisory
for Scandinavia, Benelux and Switzerland, subsequently assuming
responsibility for RSG for Northern Europe and then being
appointed co-head of RSG Europe. With the combination of the DCM
and RSG businesses late last year, he became co-head of DCM/RSG
EMEA alongside Lewellen.
Joining Barclays in 2000, Lewellen went on to become head of
EMEA corporate DCM, was appointed head of DCM for the region in
2013 and assumed his current role in September 2014. Prior to
Barclays, he was at UBS Warburg.
(Reporting by Philip Wright; editing by Alex Chambers, Julian
Baker)