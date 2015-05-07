LONDON, May 7 (IFR) - Bernd Loder has left his position as a director on the sovereign, supranational and agencies London syndicate desk at Barclays.

Loder has worked at Barclays since December 2009, according to the Financial Services Register.

Earlier today, IFR reported that Barclays has hired Yumi Yang from Deutsche Bank as a director for its SSA syndicate desk . (Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan, editing by Julian Baker and Alex Chambers)