LONDON, June 16 (IFR) - Barclays has appointed Peter Mason and Mike Lamb as co-heads of financial institutions for Europe, the Middle East and Africa to oversee the bank's integrated FIG coverage.

Both have been promoted from positions within the bank. Mason was formerly head of FIG debt capital market, while Lamb was global co-head of insurance FIG in the investment banking division.

They are replacing Ben Davey, who was appointed sole head of financial institutions EMEA last year.

Davey will continue to support Mason and Lamb and is thought to be working on a variety of other areas of responsibility within the bank.

In February 2013, Barclays overhauled its financial institutions business in its core European market, combining financing, advisory and liability management. (Reporting by Alice Gledhill, editing by Julian Baker, Helene Durand)