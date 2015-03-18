LONDON, March 18 (IFR) - Barclays has appointed Miray Muminoglu head of long-term unsecured funding and capital issuance, according to a memo sent by the bank's head of capital markets execution Steve Penketh.

Muminoglu, who currently works as a director on the investment bank's fixed income syndicate desk, will join Barclays' treasury capital markets execution team in April.

The move follows the appointment of Jennifer Moreland as head of capital and leverage management in October 2014.

Muminoglu has worked at Barclays for a decade on debt syndicate focusing on financial institutions issuance in the EMEA region. Previously, he worked for JP Morgan in asset-backed securities structuring and syndicate. (Reporting by Alice Gledhill, Editing by Helene Durand)