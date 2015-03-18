(Updates with reporting line and syndicate changes)
By Alice Gledhill
LONDON, March 18 (IFR) - Barclays has appointed Miray
Muminoglu head of long-term unsecured funding and capital
issuance, according to a memo sent by the bank's head of capital
markets execution Steve Penketh.
Muminoglu, who currently works as a director on the
investment bank's fixed income financials syndicate desk, will
join Barclays' treasury capital markets execution team in April
and will report to Penketh.
The move follows the appointment of Jennifer Moreland as
head of capital and leverage management in October 2014.
Moving over from emerging markets syndicate, John Wright
replaces Muminoglu on the financials, reporting to Mark Geller,
in an expanded role that includes emerging markets financials.
Emerging markets corporates and sovereigns deals will
continue to be executed by the European corporate and rates
syndicate desk run by Marco Baldini.
Muminoglu has worked at Barclays for a decade on debt
syndicate focusing on financial institutions issuance in the
EMEA region. Previously, he worked for JP Morgan in asset-backed
securities structuring and syndicate.
(Reporting by Alice Gledhill, Editing by Helene Durand)