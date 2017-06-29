FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 29, 2017 / 1:06 PM / 18 hours ago

MOVES-Barclays nabs Zorzoli to head EMEA macro distribution

By Steve Slater

2 Min Read

LONDON, June 29 (IFR) - Barclays has hired Filippo Zorzoli from Bank of America Merrill Lynch to head macro distribution for Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

Barclays said on Thursday Zorzoli will start in September and be based in London.

The macro business deals with corporate clients who trade foreign exchange and interest rate products. Zorzoli and Anil Atluri, his counterpart for the Americas, will co-run the macro distribution business globally.

Zorzoli has for the past three years been BAML's head of rates sales for EMEA, leading a team of interest rate and repo salespeople.

He joined BAML in 2011 to run rates structuring from Goldman Sachs, where he began his career in 2001 in fixed income structuring before jointly leading the equity exotics trading desk.

