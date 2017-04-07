LONDON, April 7 (IFR) - Barclays has appointed the
leadership team for its new unit responsible for improving
returns and managing capital and financial resources in its
investment bank and other parts of its international division.
The bank last month set up Financial Resource Management
(FiRM) to help with structuring and financing activity across
Barclays International, including managing capital, leverage,
risk assets, funding and tax optimisation.
It is being headed by Art Mbanefo, who was the bank's head
of markets in Europe and Asia.
Mbanefo said his leadership team will consist of Nick Brand,
Tim Hartzell, Al Hodge, Andrew Kellner, David Lohuis, Raviv
Shtaingos, David Simpson, Merritt Thomas, Esra Turk, Sarah Wang,
Syed Raza, and Simon Fawcett, according to the memo sent on
Friday and seen by IFR.
Hartzell, Hodge, Kellner, Lohuis, Wang and Raza will
continue to manage teams within their existing business lines.
FiRM was set up by Tim Throsby, who began in January as head
of Barclays International.
Mbanefo said in the memo the unit's aim is to have one area
to "dynamically manage and allocate financial resources" to
businesses within Barclays International.
It will work with Treasury and manage businesses including
asset financing, asset management, corporate and investment
banking capital management, counterparty risk trading, equity
financing, fixed income financing and client securitisation, the
memo said.
(Reporting by Steve Slater)