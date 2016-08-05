BRIEF-Constellation Alpha Capital files for IPO of up to $125 mln
* Blank check company Constellation Alpha Capital Corp files for IPO of up to $125.0 million - SEC filing
LONDON, Aug 5 (IFR) - Barclays has appointed Emily Portney as the chief financial officer for its corporate and international (BC&I) business, which includes its investment bank, a person familiar with the matter said on Friday.
Portney is another former JP Morgan banker - joining a number of senior executives from the US bank who have moved to Barclays since Jes Staley arrived as CEO a year ago. Staley previously ran JP Morgan's investment bank.
Portney will join Barclays on September 19, the person said. She joins from Visa, where she was CFO of North America.
Prior to Visa, she spent 22 years at JP Morgan, including as its head of clearing and collateral management and CFO of equities and prime services.
She will report jointly to Tushar Morzaria, Barclays group finance director, and Joe Gold, deputy CEO of BC&I. (Reporting by Steve Slater)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MONTERREY, May 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. (GF SAN Mexico) and Banco Santander (Mexico), S.A., Institucion de Banca Multiple, Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico's (SAN Mexico) Viability Ratings (VRs) at 'bbb+', as well as their Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. In addition, Fitch has affirmed GF SAN Mexico