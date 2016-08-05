LONDON, Aug 5 (IFR) - Barclays has appointed Emily Portney as the chief financial officer for its corporate and international (BC&I) business, which includes its investment bank, a person familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Portney is another former JP Morgan banker - joining a number of senior executives from the US bank who have moved to Barclays since Jes Staley arrived as CEO a year ago. Staley previously ran JP Morgan's investment bank.

Portney will join Barclays on September 19, the person said. She joins from Visa, where she was CFO of North America.

Prior to Visa, she spent 22 years at JP Morgan, including as its head of clearing and collateral management and CFO of equities and prime services.

She will report jointly to Tushar Morzaria, Barclays group finance director, and Joe Gold, deputy CEO of BC&I. (Reporting by Steve Slater)