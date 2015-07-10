SINGAPORE, July 10 (IFR) - Barclays has promoted
Jon Pratt to head of banking, Hong Kong, and chairman of global
finance, Asia Pacific. He was previously head of DCM for Asia
Pacific and has been in Hong Kong for 15 years.
Guy Smith and Avinash Thakur have been named co-heads of a
newly-created debt origination group in Asia Pacific, which
combines Barclays' debt and loan capital markets teams.
Lars Aagaard will take over Smith's previous role in
financial sponsor coverage, in addition to his existing role as
co-head of industrials for Asia Pacific.
Richard Satchwell, currently head of loan capital markets
for Asia Pacific, will now focus solely on his role as co-head
of banking for Australia.
(Reporting by Daniel Stanton; Editing by Steve Garton)