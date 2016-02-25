MADRID Feb 25 Barclays has named Konstantin Sajonia-Coburgo as its country manager for Spain, replacing Jaime Salaverri who is leaving the bank, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Sajonia-Coburgo, who will continue to run the Spanish investment banking division alongside Nacho Moreno, will be responsible for relations with regulators as part of his new role, the document said.

It did not disclose where Salaverri is going. Sajonia-Coburgo, a former Rothschild banker, joined Barclays in 2010.

Barclays sold part of its operations in Spain to local lender Caixabank in 2014, including the retail banking and wealth management units. It still operates in investment banking and has a credit card business.

It is now in the process of trying to sell the credit card unit in Spain and Portugal, sources told Reuters in January.

The British bank is in the midst of a three-year turnaround plan. (Reporting by Andres Gonzalez; writing by Sarah White; editing by Jason Neely)