LONDON, Sept 5 Barclays is set to name
JPMorgan banker Tim Throsby as the head of its Corporate and
International division, sources with direct knowledge of the
matter said, ending a six-month search for the number two job
under Chief Executive Jes Staley.
Throsby will also run Barclays' investment banking business
within that division, the sources said, filling the gap left by
the departure in March of Tom King.
Staley has been running the division himself while the bank
searched for a replacement.
Spokeswomen for Barclays and JPMorgan declined to
comment because the announcement is not yet public.
King's departure came as Staley announced the creation of
Barclays' corporate and international division as part of a new
'transatlantic' strategy focused on the United States and
Britain.
The new strategy saw the bank divided into two units,
Barclays UK and Barclays Corporate and International, to comply
with ring-fencing regulations aimed at safeguarding its retail
banking business from riskier operations.
Barclays' shares are down 20 percent so far this year, after
suffering their worst single-day drop on record following
Britain's vote to exit the EU on June 23.
Throsby joined JPMorgan in 2010 as global head of equity
derivatives before being promoted to global head of equities in
September 2012.
He joins a number of JPMorgan alumni recruited by Staley,
who was himself CEO of the U.S. lender's investment bank before
joining Barclays in December last year.
Former JPMorgan bankers now in senior roles at Barclays
include finance director Tushar Morzaria, chief information
officer Mark Ashton-Rigby, chief operating officer Paul Compton,
and chief risk officer CS Venkatakrishnan.
