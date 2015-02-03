BRIEF-Saudi's Bupa Arabia says Bupa to increase stake to 34.25 pct
May 11 Bupa Arabia For Cooperative Insurance Co :
HONG KONG, Feb 3 (IFR) - Barclays has named Jack Yee head of blocks origination for Asia-Pacific, a newly created position within investment banking. In his new role, Yee reports to Jorge Munoz, head of equity capital markets for the region.
Daniel Wosner, a director on the syndicate team, is replacing Yee as regional head of equity syndicate. He reports to Joe Castle, global head of equity syndicate.
May 11 Bupa Arabia For Cooperative Insurance Co :
ATHENS, May 11 Emergency central bank funding to Greek lenders dropped by 300 million euros, or 0.7 percent, in April compared to the previous month, Bank of Greece data showed on Thursday.