HONG KONG, Feb 3 (IFR) - Barclays has named Jack Yee head of blocks origination for Asia-Pacific, a newly created position within investment banking. In his new role, Yee reports to Jorge Munoz, head of equity capital markets for the region.

Daniel Wosner, a director on the syndicate team, is replacing Yee as regional head of equity syndicate. He reports to Joe Castle, global head of equity syndicate.