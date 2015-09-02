Sept 2 Investment bank Barclays Plc
said on Wednesday it had hired Zach Jordan, previously a
managing director at Citigroup Inc's global energy group,
as a managing director in its natural resources group, based in
Houston.
Jordan has more than 15 years of experience in investment
banking, with a focus on the upstream and midstream oil and gas
sectors. He also has covered energy-focused private equity
funds.
"Zach has an outstanding track record and excellent
pedigree. His broad expertise and comprehensive coverage
background mean he will fit perfectly with our origination-led
banking model," said John Miller, head of banking for the
Americas at Barclays, in a statement.
Jordan has worked as lead bookrunner on the initial public
offerings of PennTex Midstream Partners LP, USD
Partners LP, Eclipse Resources Corp, Memorial
Resource Development Corp and Athlon Energy. He also
advised a consortium led by Apollo Global Management LLC
on its $7.15 billion acquisition of EP Energy Corp.
