LONDON Nov 4 Janin Campos has left BBVA
after almost five years at the bank, during which he
played an important role in leading its loan business, most
recently as head of corporate syndicated lending for Europe and
Asia, a BBVA spokesperson said.
Campos joined BBVA in 2011 from Royal Bank of Scotland where
he was a managing director responsible for corporate loan
origination in Southern Europe.
Jorge Gonzalez has been appointed to a new position as head
of corporate loans within BBVA's new global finance unit, which
was created last July to boost client dialogue by offering them
integral lending and debt services.
Gonzalez will report to the head of the global finance unit,
Ricardo Laiseca, former chief operating officer at BBVA
Corporate & Investment Banking and head of BBVA Global Markets
prior to that.
Previously, Gonzalez was head of BBVA's corporate lending
Americas team since May 2011. Before joining BBVA New York as
head of credit risk & portfolio management for Americas in
September 2007, Gonzalez was responsible for managing the credit
risk team in BBVA London.
