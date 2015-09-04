LONDON, Sept 4 (IFR) - Former Sberbank global debt syndicate head Christopher Hewitt has joined BBVA as a corporate syndicate manager, according to one source with knowledge of the information.

He left the Russian bank in March as part of a deep series of cuts in the bank's international business that saw four heads of department lose their jobs.

Hewitt has also held positions at Nomura and Citigroup, according to his LinkedIn profile. BBVA did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting By Michael Turner; Editing by Gareth Gore)