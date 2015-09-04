LONDON, Sept 4 (IFR) - Former Sberbank global debt syndicate
head Christopher Hewitt has joined BBVA as a corporate syndicate
manager, according to one source with knowledge of the
information.
He left the Russian bank in March as part of a deep series
of cuts in the bank's international business that saw four heads
of department lose their jobs.
Hewitt has also held positions at Nomura and Citigroup,
according to his LinkedIn profile. BBVA did not immediately
respond to requests for comment.
(Reporting By Michael Turner; Editing by Gareth Gore)