UPDATE 3-Allianz upbeat on 2017 after first quarter, despite tough market
* Q1 revenues up 2.5 pct, net profit down 15 pct (Updates with details on combined ratio, asset management; fresh share price; wraps in CEO statements on acquisitions)
LONDON, Feb 11 (IFR) - BBVA has promoted construction and infrastructure banker Jose Ramon Vizmanos to the position of head of South America within the Spanish bank's corporate and investment banking business.
Vizmanos has worked in financial centers including New York, London and Madrid. Since 2012, he has had overall responsibility for the construction and infrastructures sectors within BBVA CIB.
* Q1 revenues up 2.5 pct, net profit down 15 pct (Updates with details on combined ratio, asset management; fresh share price; wraps in CEO statements on acquisitions)
* REG-ITALEAF: TERNIENERGIA SIGNED AGREEMENT FOR THREE MICRO-GRIDS IN INDIA