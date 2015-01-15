(Recasts to add background, share performance)
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Aluísio Alves
SAO PAULO Jan 15 Banco Santander Brasil SA
plans to name veteran dealmaker Sérgio Rial as
chairman as early as Thursday, two sources with direct knowledge
of the situation said, as Brazil's largest foreign lender
struggles to catch up with bigger state-owned and private-sector
rivals.
Rial would replace Celso Giacometti, who rose to chairman of
the bank in August 2013. Rial, who worked for a combined 20
years at Bear Stearns Cos and ABN Amro NV, announced on Thursday
a plan to quit as chief executive of meatpacker Marfrig Global
Foods SA after one year at the post.
Rial's appointment could strengthen Santander Brasil's plans
to grow in retail and corporate banking as the lender seeks to
weather the impact on earnings of Brazil's stagnant economy.
Shares of Santander Brasil jumped 3.6 percent on the news,
helping extend their 7.8 percent gain over the past year.
Currently, Santander Brasil has the lowest profitability
indicators and smallest loan book among Brazil's top four listed
banks. Chief Executive Officer Jesús Zabalza's efforts to help
Santander Brasil expand faster in card processing, financial
services and lending to mid-sized companies are bolstering
profits, although at a slower pace than required, analysts said.
Last year Spain's Banco Santander SA, Santander
Brasil's parent, carried out a stock swap with minority
shareholders to assert control of the flagging subsidiary. The
lender declined to comment.
One of the sources, who requested anonymity because the
process to select a chairman remains private, said an
announcement could come later in the day. Efforts to contact
Rial for comment were unsuccessful.
In a securities filing, Marfrig said Rial will be replaced
by Martin Secco Arias, who heads Marfrig's Beef Southern Cone
operations, effective Feb. 16. During his stint, Rial helped to
turn around Brazil's No. 2 meatpacker, selling a key processed
food unit to trim debt and improving cost performance.
Rial currently sits on the board of Brazilian homebuilder
Cyrela Brazil Realty SA and Delta Air Lines Inc
.
Bonds of the São Paulo-based meatpacker fell on Thursday
after the report. Since Rial replaced founder and controlling
shareholder Marcos Molina dos Santos as CEO, prices on Marfrig's
dollar-denominated bond due in 2020 have jumped
11 percent.
Marfrig shares rose 5 percent on Thursday after shedding 12
percent over the past 30 days.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Aluísio Alves; Editing
by Meredith Mazzilli, Jeffrey Benkoe and Chris Reese)