SAO PAULO, Sept 8 Banco Santander Brasil SA
plans to name Chairman Sérgio Rial as
chief executive officer, replacing Jesús Zabalza as the head of
Brazil's third-largest private-sector commercial bank, according
to media reports late on Tuesday.
The online edition of newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo, which
first reported the move, did not say what Zabalza plans to do
next after spending two years at the helm of Santander Brasil.
Veja Magazine's Radar column said Zabalza's departure, and his
eventual replacement by Rial, were widely expected among market
participants.
Rial, a former dealmaker at Bear Stearns Cos and ABN Amro
Bank NV, was named Santander Brasil's chairman in February to
help spearhead a turnaround at a firm that had long
underperformed rivals. Rial left meatpacker Marfrig SA
, where he helped cut debt and sell assets, at the
start of the year.
Santander Brasil has the lowest profitability indicators and
smallest loan book among Brazil's top-four listed banks.
Zabalza's efforts to help Santander Brasil expand faster in card
processing, financial services and lending to mid-sized
companies have bolstered profits, although at a slower pace than
required, analysts said.
Santander Brasil declined to comment. Efforts to reach Rial
were unsuccessful.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Aluísio Alves; Editing
by Lisa Shumaker)