BRIEF-First American Financial Q1 earnings per share $0.52
* First American Financial reports first quarter 2017 results
July 31 Reinsurer Beechwood Re said it appointed former Morgan Stanley executive David Lessing as head of global product development and distribution, and executive vice president.
Lessing was previously chief operating officer of the U.S. Wealth Management Group at Morgan Stanley.
He has also served as head of BofA Merrill Lynch's global private client direct unit and a financial services management consultant at McKinsey & Co.
Morgan Stanley could not be immediately reached for comment.
* First American Financial reports first quarter 2017 results
MADRID, April 27 BBVA reported a 70 percent rise in first-quarter profit on Thursday, helped by improving business conditions in the bank's largest market Mexico, though its shares fell due to weakness in Spain.