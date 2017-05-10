LONDON, May 10 (IFR) - German investment bank Berenberg has
hired analysts Charles Weston, Ian Osburn and four other people
in a push to expand its UK mid-cap research team.
The advisory firm's UK mid-cap team was launched in 2013 and
now covers 150 UK stocks, and with its new hires plans to double
that coverage to 300 stocks by the end of the year.
Weston is a healthcare specialist who was most recently at
Numis. Osburn was most recently at Cantor Fitzgerald.
Other additions this year include Donald Tait from Panmure
Gordon and Anthony Plom from Canaccord, the bank said on
Wednesday.
David Mortlock, Berenberg's head of investment banking and
the London office, said the investment in research comes at a
time Berenberg is increasing its UK equity capital markets
activity.
He said the bank had been involved in seven UK ECM deals
this year, most as sole bookrunner, and was growing its
corporate broking client list.
(Reporting by Steve Slater)