BRIEF-Jiangsu Dagang sees H1 2017 net loss to be 13-18 mln yuan
* Sees net loss for H1 2017 to be 13 million yuan to 18 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (10.7 million yuan)
Sept 18 Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) said on Thursday it was expanding its underwriting into the risks of life sciences, naming John Parente to head that area.
BHSI is targeting risks such as medical devices, generic pharmaceuticals and clinical trials, among others, the company said in a statement.
Parente comes to BHSI from Lexington Insurance Co, the statement said.
Last year, Berkshire Hathaway Inc established its U.S. commercial insurance business, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance, a group company that underwrites property, casualty, professional and executive liability insurance and programs. (Reporting by Luciana Lopez in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
* Quarterly revenues of $77.5m and EBITDA 1 of $45.8m, an increase of 25 pct compared to Q1 2016