BRIEF-Barnes & Noble names Demos Parneros CEO - NYT
* Barnes & Noble names Demos Parneros chief executive, its fourth since 2013 - NYT Source text - http://nyti.ms/2q9HwlW Further company coverage:
Aug 8 BlackRock Inc appointed Tan-Yuan Kueh as head of private bank business and strategic client development, Asia ex-Japan, effective Aug. 7
She will be based in Hong Kong and will report to Damien Mooney, head of Asia ex-Japan retail business.
Kueh joins BlackRock from UBS Securities where she was CEO Wealth Management for China.
* Barnes & Noble names Demos Parneros chief executive, its fourth since 2013 - NYT Source text - http://nyti.ms/2q9HwlW Further company coverage:
* DBRS downgrades Home Capital Group Inc to BB; places all ratings under review – negative