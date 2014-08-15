Aug 15 The head of BlackRock Inc's
registered investment adviser business plans to leave that
position early next year to take on a new senior adviser role at
the firm, according to an internal company memo.
Sue Thompson, who also oversees BlackRock's sales efforts
with asset managers and ETF investment strategists for the
company's iShares exchange-traded funds business, has asked to
move from her current post into the new role starting in the
first quarter of next year, according to the memo.
A company spokeswoman confirmed Thompson's move within
BlackRock and said a replacement has not yet been named. But
Thompson is working with other BlackRock executives on the
future organizational structure of the unit, she said.
In her new role, Thompson will continue to support the
firm's RIA and ETF investment strategist clients while advising
the firm on new initiatives to help investors using ETFs for
tactical exposures. She will continue to report to iShares
Americas institutional business chief Daniel Gamba and
BlackRock's U.S. wealth advisory business head, Frank Porcelli.
Thompson has been with the company since 2007, when she
joined Barclays Global Investors, which was acquired by
BlackRock in 2009. She had previously been a principal at
Vanguard as head of the national sales team focused on national
full service brokerage firms.
(Reporting by Ashley Lau in New York; Editing by Dan Grebler)