LONDON Jan 22 BlackRock has hired the
former co-head of asset management at the UK Treasury, Jonathan
Gee, to join its government relations team, a company spokesman
said.
Gee led Britain's implementation of hedge funds regulation
the Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive during his
time with the government.
He joined BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, on
Jan. 11 and reports to Joanna Cound, head of government affairs
and public policy for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the
BlackRock spokesman said.
Since leaving the Treasury in November 2014, Gee has worked
for the Investment Association as a senior adviser on regulatory
affairs.
