DUBAI, March 29 Bank of London and The Middle
East (BLME), Britain's largest stand-alone Islamic
lender, said on Sunday its chief executive would step down
effective June 11.
Humphrey Percy, who has served as CEO since August 2006,
will also step down as a board member of the bank, BLME said in
a statement.
No reason for Percy's departure was given in the statement,
which quoted him as saying "I look forward to the new challenges
that lie ahead".
An announcement on his successor as chief executive of BLME
will be made in due course, the statement added.
(Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)