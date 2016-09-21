(Refiled to change penultimate paragraph to read "...would
continue trading with..." instead of "plans to continue trading
using...")
LONDON, Sept 21 BlueCrest Capital Management has
hired two former money managers from shuttered Visium Asset
Management's London office.
Robert Bonte-Friedheim and Owen Taylor joined BlueCrest on
Sept. 15 from Visium Asset UK, filings on the website of British
regulator the Financial Conduct Authority showed.
Visium Asset Management, which once managed $8 billion, has
returned most client money after founder Jacob Gottlieb decided
to close the fund in the aftermath of an insider trading and
fraud scandal involving some of his staff earlier this
year.
Taylor will be joining ex-Visium money manager Nick
Chetwynd-Talbot at BlueCrest to co-run consumer investments,
after both ran separate portfolios at Visium, a source told
Reuters.
A spokesman at BlueCrest confirmed Bonte-Friedheim and
Taylor had joined the hedge fund but declined to comment on
their new roles.
BlueCrest announced it was shutting its doors to external
investment on Dec. 1 and is in the process of giving investors
their money back, although would continue trading with staff and
partners' money.
Visium did not respond to requests for comment.
(Reporting by Maiya Keidan; Editing by Alexander Smith)