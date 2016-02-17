LONDON, Feb 17 (IFR) - Massimo Antonelli is joining Bank of
Montreal to work in the bank's public sector business, according
to market sources.
Antonelli was a director in debt capital markets coverage
focused on sovereigns at Credit Suisse, and was put at risk at
the end of last year as part the Swiss bank's strategic review
of its fixed income division.
He is expected to join next week and will report to Scott
Graham, head of public sector new issues.
Antonelli will work with Edward Mizuhara, director, public
sector new issues, and Lindsay Wortzman, an associate in DCM
origination and syndication.
Prior to Credit Suisse, Antonelli worked at RBS.
(Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Alex Chambers, Julian
Baker)