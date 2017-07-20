FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
17 hours ago
MOVES-BNP Paribas Asset Management hires former Pioneer chief Sandro Pierri
#RamNathKovind
#CompanyResults
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#Monsoon
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
RIL first-quarter profit up 9 percent, tops estimates
Earnings
RIL first-quarter profit up 9 percent, tops estimates
Millions heed anti-Maduro shutdown in Venezuela
world
Millions heed anti-Maduro shutdown in Venezuela
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 20, 2017 / 3:54 PM / 17 hours ago

MOVES-BNP Paribas Asset Management hires former Pioneer chief Sandro Pierri

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 20 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas' asset management arm has appointed Sandro Pierri, former head of Pioneer Investments, as its global head of client group, sales and marketing organisation as of September, it said on Thursday.

Pierri was chief executive officer at Pioneer between 2012 and early 2015 before the asset manager was bought out by French rival Amundi from Italian lender UniCredit in a deal closed this year.

BNP Paribas, along with other banks, is making a push into asset management because it is less capital intensive than other areas of banking.

BNP Paribas plans to increase the assets run by its fund management arm by 5 percent a year to 2020 and speed up the development of the business in Germany, China and the United States.

Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva. Editing by Jane Merriman

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.