LONDON, April 20 (IFR) - Nicoletta Bertolini, who was head of financial institution debt capital markets for BNP Paribas in Italy, has quit to join a client. She had been with the firm since 2011, and previously worked at Citigroup and Societe Generale.

Meanwhile, Moritz Sterzinger, an analyst in the financial institution DCM team in Germany, has also left the firm. BNP Paribas confirmed the two departures. (Reporting by Gareth Gore)