LONDON, June 10 (IFR) - Henri Foch, who was appointed by BNP Paribas to run financial institutions coverage - one of the firm's most important client sectors - less than seven months ago, is to retire from the bank at the end of the month.

He will be replaced Jose Placido, who will take on global responsibility for financial institutions in addition to his existing role as global head of client development and strategy.

Foch retires at the end of June. Previously deputy to Frederic Janbon, the former global head of fixed income who saw his role eliminated when new corporate and institutional banking head Yann Gerardin took over last year, Foch only took up the job last November.

"Henri has played a key role in the development of the bank and CIB in particular," said Gerardin. "I would like to thank Henri, both personally and on behalf of the bank, for his many contributions to BNP Paribas over the years and salute an outstanding career."

Prior to joining BNP Paribas Securities Services in 2014, Placido was chief executive of RBC Investor Services and RBC Dexia Investor Services. In his new extended role, he will report to Patrick Colle, CEO of BNP Paribas Securities Services. (Reporting by Gareth Gore)